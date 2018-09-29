MADISON—Mary Helen Billings, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. She was born on June 4, 1939, in Platteville, the daughter of Guerdon and Helen (Smith) Billings, Mary attended the University of Wisconsin School of Education in Madison, graduating in 1961. She began her career in Los Angeles and then returned home and taught 3rd, 4th and 5th grade, primarily at Kennedy Elementary School, until retirement.
Mary was a devoted teacher and student advocate, where she not only worked at the Madison School District level but also the state and national level, receiving a Distinguished Service Award for her commitment to excellence in education. She was creative and artistic and treasured her time with her extended family, especially the many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mary was a member of the Red Hat Society and was an avid reader and member of many book clubs. She loved traveling with her sisters, where they had “the best time of their lives.” She was a passionate Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan, attending both Rose Bowl and Super Bowl games (with Q). Mary also had a special place in her heart for her many cats.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her five siblings, Virginia (Edward) Falkenstein, Keith (Inez) Billings, Douglas (Mary) Billings, Barbara (Charles) Conrard and Leland BIllings; nephew, David Falkenstein; niece, Vicki Anderson; nephew, Gregory Billings; and niece by marriage, Louise Billings. She is survived by four nephews, Michael Billings, Steven (Paulette) Falkenstein, Kevin Billings and Quentin Falkenstein; five nieces, Cindy (June) Hill, Helen (Scott) Felland, Kristine (Clark) Heinzelman, Sharon Carroll and Stacy (Jim) Mautz; nephew by marriage, Larry Anderson; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Memorial is to be held at the East Madison Club (old Eastside Business Men’s Club), 3735 Monona Drive, on Oct. 27, 2018, starting at 1 p.m.