Billee Lou Miller

March 25, 1930 - May 27, 2023

BARABOO - Billee Lou Miller, age 93, of Baraboo, passed away at her residence on Saturday evening, May 27, 2023 surrounded by family and loved one's. Her passing follows a lifetime of devotion to them.

It's what she wanted, to be at home with her loving family by her side. A lot of incredible people helped make it possible: ICare; Home Instead; healthcare and homecare specialists; St. Croix Hospice; Sauk County Aging and Disability Resource Center; and the caregivers and family that provided home care for her. It definitely took a village.

Billee Lou entered this world on March 25, 1930 as the daughter of Dora and Elmer Parrott, Manchester, Iowa. She was sister to Syble and Carole.

Billee Lou married Raymond Miller on June 3, 1950 and from this union they were blessed with five children, Billee Lou (Dou), Elmer, Sheila, Bryan, and Blane. In the early 1960's Billee Lou and Raymond's lifelong dream of owning a farm became a reality. Rural Cazenovia, in Richland County, became the home to raise their children. Crawford County, above the Wisconsin River, was the farm where their grandchildren learned about life on a farm.

Billee Lou had a myriad of life skills, which the farm life demands from them. She worked hard and was a prolific gardener, seamstress and did other “handwork.” Billee Lou baled hay, milked cows, volunteered at the local election site, and was mother hen to three generations of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Upon retirement from farming, Billee Lou and Raymond worked alongside each other at Devil's Lake State Park. They worked there for ten years and were affectionately known as Ma and Pa.

In addition to her parents, husband and sisters, Billee Lou is preceded in death by a son, Elmer; and her beloved dog, Dog.

Family that will live without her physical presence include: children, Billee Lou (Alice Anderson); Sheila (Bob Swatsell), Bryan (Patty), Blane (Linda); 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and Jak, the cat.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Chaplain David Borton officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Rock Springs (Ableman Road). Memorials, in memory of Billee Lou, may be sent to the funeral home to be given to the family.