Bilkey, JoAnn T.

Bilkey, JoAnn T.

{{featured_button_text}}

MONONA - JoAnn T. Bilkey, age 83, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, due to injuries suffered in a fall. She was born on Jan. 26, 1937, in Windsor, Wis., the daughter of Arthur and Gundla (Tveit) Gulvik. JoAnn graduated from DeForest High School.

JoAnn was united in marriage to Richard Bilkey and they were blessed with their daughter, Cindy. She worked for Meriter Hospital for 25 years in the Housekeeping Department. JoAnn enjoyed spending time with her family at gatherings and playing cards. She also enjoyed dancing, fishing, traveling, making jewelry and painting, and she was an avid animal and nature lover. She had a generous spirit and for those she loved, she held them tightly in her heart.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Bob Lavik) Bilkey; two sisters, Adeline (Bill Schmitz) Hendrickson and Josephine (Dick) Keller; and sister-in-law, Shirley Gulvik. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sigurd Gulvik; and former husband, Richard Bilkey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society in JoAnn's name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Bilkey, JoAnn T.

JoAnn Bilkey

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Bilkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics