Try 1 month for 99¢

ELROY - Betty E. Bilek, age 92, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Elroy. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Theresa's Cemetery in Union Center would be appreciated.

www.hooffuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bilek, Betty E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.