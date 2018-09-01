BARABOO—Beverly Bildsten was born on March 24, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Edward and Alice Hamlet. She passed away on Aug. 31, 2018. Bev was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Bildsten in 1993; and brother, Edward “Bud” Hamlet in 2013. She is survived by her six loving children, Roger (Anne) Bildsten of Edina, Minn., Peter (Nancy) Bildsten of Baraboo, Allison (Bob) Jauch of Baraboo, Kimberly (John) Siebert of Madison, Bruce (Mary) Bildsten of Minneapolis and Glenn (Mary) Bildsten of Baraboo. “Bevie” was blessed with 14 loving grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Beverly selflessly devoted herself to raising her children, but still found time for the other loves of her life, movies, music, Baraboo High School athletics, and theater. She spent many a summer on the shores of Devils Lake with her family and always treasured the natural beauty of the Baraboo area. But there was always a bit of the city girl left in Beverly, and she loved her excursions to Minneapolis, Chicago and New York to visit family and attend shows and concerts. Her quick wit, undying spirit, and profound generosity will be greatly missed.
A joyous celebration of Beverly’s life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF BARABOO. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Al Ringling Theater or the First Presbyterian Church of Baraboo.
The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.