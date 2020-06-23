Bigelow, Margaret Julia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

SUN PRAIRIE — Margaret Julia Bigelow, age 102, of Sun Prairie, went home to heaven Saturday, June 20, 2020. Margaret was born January 4, 1918, in Sun Prairie, the fifth of six children born to Martin and Lona (Weisensel) Starker.

Margaret married John "Dee" Bigelow October 9, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa. John and Margaret first lived in Doylestown for many years, then 22 years in Otsego, until “Dee” passed, and finally, Margaret resided in Sun Prairie. She loved playing euchre, bingo, quilting, crocheting, and could always be seen making hundreds of puzzles.

Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Marjean (Arlen) Anschutz of Staunton, Ill., Patricia (Nick) Dann of Sun City, Ariz.; two sons, John (Madonna) Bigelow of Sun Prairie and Donald (JoEllen) Bigelow of Edgerton; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Dee” Bigelow on August 30, 2001; two brothers, Theodore (Laura) Starker, Lawrence (Dorothy) Starker; three sisters, Katherine Starker, Emma (Oscar) Link, Thecla (Ralph) Kunn; one brother-in-law, Harold (Marion) Bigelow; one sister-in-law Ruth (Elmer) Schultz; her parents, Martin and Lona (Weisensel) Starker.

Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, Wis. with Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus. There will be no visitation prior to the service due to the pandemic. The family would like to thank Prairie Gardens Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care they provided their mom. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Bigelow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.