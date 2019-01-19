CHICAGO, Ill. - Danial W. Bieze, 46, of Chicago passed away on Jan.15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rebecca Bieze (nee Miller); adored father of Ashley, Daniel, Jonathan and Matthew; cherished son of Lillian and the late Wallace Bieze; loving brother of Michael Bieze; and friend to many.
Danial served proudly for the Chicago Police Department for 20 years. Danial was happiest when his time was spent outside hunting, fishing, or being with his children. He will be missed by all.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at the SMITH-CORCORAN FUNERAL HOME, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at WEST POINT TOWN HALL, N2114 Rausch Road, Lodi, Wis.