Biever, Robert “Bob”

MIDDLETON - On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Robert “Bob” Biever passed away peacefully after a long journey with cancer and more recently with dementia. Bob was born in Aurora, Ill., to Elmer and Helen (Flett) Biever on Sept. 28, 1940. He served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years. On June 25, 1967, he married Marilyn Biever from Kewaunee, Wis.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; son, Kelly (Jeanne) Biever; grandchildren, Jack and Katherine; brother-in-law, Maynard (Ethel) Kuehl; sisters, Corlyn Anderson and Laurie Farley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Janice Kuehl; and parents-in-law, Orville and Lorna Kuehl.
Bob had the gift of being able to strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He worked for 26 years in the automobile business at Thorstad Chevrolet, John Erickson Chevrolet, and Zimbrick Buick. After he retired, Bob became a volunteer at the Dane County Humane Society and Friends of Ferals cat rescue. He had a passion for rescuing, fostering, and finding "forever" homes for the cats. Throughout 52 years of marriage, cats were always part of the Biever family and a fulfilling bond was built with them.
The family extends the warmest thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and their volunteers, as well as the caregivers from Age at Home, and special caregiver, Fred. They were vital to allowing Bob to remain at home.
A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, with the Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Burial will follow at Middleton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, WI. 53562 or to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI. 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
