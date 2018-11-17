STOUGHTON—Robert W. Bickley, age 94, passed away on Friday, Nov, 16, 2018 at Skaalen. He was born in Stoughton on Oct. 29, 1924, the son of William and Frances Bickley. Bob graduated from Stoughton High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. On Aug. 23, 1952, Bob was united in marriage to Arlene Mann.
Bob was a longtime dairy and crop farmer. He was an active member of the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Dane County Humane Society, and First Lutheran Church. Bob enjoyed golf, and all Wisconsin athletic teams, especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov, 19, 2018, at ROSELAWN CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, with the Rev. Richard Halom officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel. Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Please share your memories of Bob at www.CressFuneralService.com.
