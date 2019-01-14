EDGERTON - Donald J. Bice, age 70, of Edgerton, passed away suddenly on Jan. 12, 2019. Born in La Crosse to Richard and Beatrice Bice on Feb. 4, 1948, he spent his formative years in Edgerton and later returned after retirement, rooted as he was by being close to family and serving his community. Don exuded "Midwestern nice," taking care of others in his quiet way, perpetually courteous and gracious.
At an early age Don led by example. He earned the Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout and was proud his son was inspired to do the same. He ran cross country in high school, and years later watched and cheered on his daughter who ran for the University of Illinois. He attended Badger Boys State, and his two brothers followed in his footsteps a few years later. Don's classmates voted him class president, maybe already recognizing that his collaborative and civil style of getting things done produced results (although some probably selected him out of loyalty to his local rock band, The Bushmen.
Following graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Don began his career with Stokely Van Camp, where he was assistant manager at numerous Midwestern production facilities until his promotion to manager in Frederic, Wis., where he met and married Rosemary Weber. They soon moved to Tipton Ind., and Lawrence Kan. After Quaker Oats purchased Stokely, he landed in Indianapolis before transferring to the Chicago headquarters, where a subsequent merger made him an employee of PepsiCo. Don and Rose settled in Naperville Ill., where he served as devoted husband and father to two children, Curtis and Marcy. While his work days were long and commutes into Chicago made them longer, he never complained, and was steadfast in his commitment to nurturing a loving family.
Don pursued interests that reflected his patience. His homemade tamales were a favorite with friends and family. He loved cycling long distances and cruising the Rock River in his boat. After returning to Edgerton, Don volunteered his time and talents as the Edgerton Hospital Board of Trustees Treasurer, and with the Glacier's Edge Council-Boy Scouts of America.
Don will be remembered as kind, even-tempered, thoughtful, and ever generous with his time, resources, and devotion to others. And as family will tell, he recognized the utility of a well-designed Excel spreadsheet - a clear sign he was a disciplined and patient man!
Don leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Rosemary Bice of Edgerton; son, Curtis (Susie) of Oconomowoc; daughter, Marcy (Robert) Wright of Madison; brothers, Dan (Jan) Bice of Lake Geneva and Ken (Pat) Bice of Verona; grandchildren, Leah and Nolan Wright, and Elliot and Oliver Bice; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; mother, Beatrice; and stepmother, Carol Bice.
Visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 W. Rollin St., Edgerton, followed by a memorial service at 12 noon and lunch following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation, to the Glacier's Edge Council-Boy Scouts of America, or to Central Lutheran Church in memory of Don Bice.