Bhan, Roxane Joy

Bhan, Roxane Joy

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Roxane Joy Bhan, age 74, of Madison passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the UW Hospital. She was born on Aug. 30, 1945, in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of Joshua and Marian (Ellentuck) Schechter.

Roxane graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, Conn. and attended Quinnipiac College. She worked in sales for the health insurance industry both in Texas and Wisconsin. Her favorite job was selling group health insurance packages while employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield in Houston. She has lived in Stoughton and Madison for the last 25 years.

She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Jessica Bhan; her dear and much loved grandson, Joshua Krzystof; her sister, Star (Ray) Olderman of Madison; her brother, Joseph (Pat Makely) Schechter of Silver Spring, Md.; and her aunt, Harriet (Milton) Brightman of Bethesda, Md.; and her niece, Kate Schechter of Pasadena, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Roxane struggled bravely with many health problems over the years and now she rests in peace. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Bhan, Roxane Joy

Roxane Joy Bhan

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI 53705

608-238-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Roxane Bhan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics