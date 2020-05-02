Bhan, Roxane Joy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Roxane Joy Bhan, age 74, of Madison passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the UW Hospital. She was born on Aug. 30, 1945, in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of Joshua and Marian (Ellentuck) Schechter.

Roxane graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, Conn. and attended Quinnipiac College. She worked in sales for the health insurance industry both in Texas and Wisconsin. Her favorite job was selling group health insurance packages while employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield in Houston. She has lived in Stoughton and Madison for the last 25 years.

She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Jessica Bhan; her dear and much loved grandson, Joshua Krzystof; her sister, Star (Ray) Olderman of Madison; her brother, Joseph (Pat Makely) Schechter of Silver Spring, Md.; and her aunt, Harriet (Milton) Brightman of Bethesda, Md.; and her niece, Kate Schechter of Pasadena, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Roxane struggled bravely with many health problems over the years and now she rests in peace. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road Madison, WI 53705 608-238-3434

