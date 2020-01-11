Beyler, Geary F.

MADISON / SUN PRAIRIE - Geary F. Beyler passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Please join us after the Mass at Pooleys to include many of Geary's favorites to laugh, and share fond memories.

