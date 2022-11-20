Beverly Rotar

May 30, 1940 – Nov. 11, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE — Beverly Ann Rotar, age 82, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 30, 1940, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Maynard and Alberta (Mickelson) Sharer. Beverly graduated from Verona High School. On July 24, 1959, she married Myron Rotar at United Church of Christ in Verona, Wis.

A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A private burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

