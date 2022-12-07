July 12, 1945—Dec. 5, 2022

PRAIRIE DU SAC—Beverly Regina Clason, age 77, of Prairie Du Sac, passed away on December 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 12, 1945, to Willard and Henrietta (Juris) Marten and grew up in Cross Plains in the Township of Berry.

Bev grew up on a farm and spent her childhood working with her parents and siblings on the farm.

She was married to Roger Clason on July 25, 1964, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Cross Plains. They had two daughters right away and were very involved in their activities.

She held many jobs during her lifetime such as medical transcriptionist, McFarland EMS, Pampered Chef, Sara Coventry jewelry, and was a sheriff’s deputy at the Dane County Jail. Activities that she enjoyed were working/helping at the church, quilting, traveling, and helping others. The times that she most enjoyed were seeing her grandsons, going to their sports activities, playing cards with them, and making their favorite foods. A simple holiday meal could feed an army. She was given the title of QVC queen by her family for her love of online shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; her daughters: Sherri (Dean) Ruhland and Wendy (Rob) Kuster; four grandsons: Travis, Nathan, Tyler (Lane) Ruhland and Noah (Kaitlyn) Eng; and two great-grandsons: Barrett and Hudson Ruhland. Her sisters: Carol Kirk, Elaine (Gary) Meister and Bonnie Haag. Her in-laws, Sharon Marten, Judy Lingard, Dale Clason, Bob (Lavonne) Clason, and Julie Uselman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Laverne Marten; and her grandson, Nicholas Eng.

Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Flowers can be sent to the church at 100 Oak St, Prairie du Sac, WI, 53578.