Dec. 22, 1953—March 15, 2023

RICHLAND CENTER—Beverly J. Pittman Burn, 69, of Richland Center died Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Beverly J. Pittman was born on December 22, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the first child of Robert E. and Betty M. Pittman. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Wyoming, IA.

By 1959, the family had moved to Plainfield, IL, where she began school. Beverly continued elementary school followed by Junior High School in Elmhurst, IL, where she played viola in the school orchestra and participated in tennis and track athletics as well as swimming, softball and flag football for exercise and recreation. Those years in Elmhurst were spent with frequent family trips to many parts of the country and camping trips to southern Wisconsin where her parents fell in love with the Ocooch area. In August 1968, the family moved to Rural Richland County, first settling on “Horse Creek” for a short time until moving to Pittman family place in what is now Tuckaway Valley at the headwaters of Brush Creek.

Beverly entered Richland Center High School for her 9th grade year in the fall of 1968. She was confirmed in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Richland Center in early 1969. While at RCHS she played the string bass in the band since there was no orchestra. She excelled in typing and secretarial skills and academic subjects such as English Literature and Social Studies also taking college classes at the Richland Campus. During that time she also participated in several High School Productions including the musical “Carousel.” Bev graduated in 1972 from RCHS and in the fall went to what is now Western Wisconsin Technical College where she trained in secretarial skills.

Bev met Michael Burns and they were married in September of 1978, in the back valley of the Pittman Family Farm property. During this time and for many years to come Bev worked various jobs in the Administrative assistant profession in Richland Center and Reedsburg until becoming involved in the social services in Richland and surrounding counties where she touched countless lives and provided caring, protective, compassionate, comforting, professional support and even some lifesaving services to people in need.

The depth and breadth of Bev’s compassionate heart, gracious acts, and patient listening cannot be put into words. She touched so many lives through her work and ministry as a court and community coordinator, a victims advocate with Passages, and a lay minister at her church of 55 years. Beverly studied nights and weekends to earn a certificate as a consecrated lay minister through the South-Central Synod of Wisconsin, ELCA. In 2016, Bev was awarded the Dr. Juliette Martin-Thomas Award for Excellence in the Field of Human Services by the Wisconsin Correctional Association for her advocacy work with victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Beverly loved books, music, dancing, animals, chocolate, travel, baking pies with her eldest grandson and laughing with and watching her youngest grandson create art. She taught us all the joy and benefits of dancing. Every Saturday night she listened to Those Were the Days on WRCO, requesting songs all through the night; dancing in the kitchen or on the front lawn. Most of all, Bev loved her family and would go to the ends of the earth for them.

Tragically, our mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, niece, friend and advocate was killed in a house fire. Beverly’s proud moment, during her last worship service on earth, was that she got play the part of Jesus. Our family, our church, and the vast community of people whose lives were touched by Beverly’s compassion and grace are devasted by this loss of life; a source of joy and light to so many.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Mike; her daughters and sons-in-law: Hillary Burns-Kite (John) Kite, Marinda (Nate) Burns; brother and sister-in-law: Brian (Jeanne Higuera) Pittman, sister and brother-in-law: Carolyn (Joseph) Ricco; and grandsons: Taggart Kite and Benjamin Kite.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Pittman; father and mother-law, Cecil (Naomi) Burns; sister and brother-in-law, Diane (Ed) Hendricks; grandparents: Carl and Anna Seehusen, Darwin Pittman, Ralf and Gladys Hartman; and former husband, Michael Kratochwill.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Richland Center. Masking is appreciated. Visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The family suggests memorials in Beverly’s honor be directed to Passages or St. John Lutheran Church. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements (prattfuneralservice@gmail.com).