SAUK PRAIRIE - Beverly J. Christenson passed away on December 9, 2022, at Pines Memory Care. She was born Beverly Jean Sorenson to Hans and Ethelyn (Wing) Sorenson in Madison, WI. She graduated from East High School. She later met and married (eloped to Dubuque, IA) Farrell (Chris)Christenson. Together they worked in the marine business, first at Mendota Marine, then Russell Marina and Skipper Buds, all located on Lake Mendota. She then moved on to work at Suttle Press in Waunakee. In later years, they sub-contracted with Wisconsin River Power Company on Castle Rock Lake in Adams County to manage a marina and campground. Beverly always ran a tight ship. Her bookkeeping and organizational skills were second to none.

Beverly enjoyed volunteering at the Adams Hospital and being a member of the hospital auxiliary, golfing and being a member of the Red Hat Ladies, flower gardening, as well as her many craft hobbies.

She was married for 67 years to her soulmate for life. They loved traveling together all over the United States, especially to the seashores. She never tired of taking a ride and commenting on how beautiful the countryside was. Upon full retirement they relocated to Sauk City to be near family. She loved being close to her children and grandchildren, who she was so very proud of.

Beverly is survived by her two daughters: Sherri (Ron) Endres, Prairie du Sac, WI, and Debra Cork, Lodi, WI. Grandchildren: Mindy (Todd) Breunig, Megan (Jeremy) Burke, Michael (Kelly) Endres and Brady (Valerie) Cork; and great-grandchildren: Boden, Brooks, Mia, Kade, Mason, Kenley, Maddox, Wesley, Bentley and Wyatt . She is further survived by a sister, Patty Farrar, Madison, WI; and a brother, Curt Sorenson, Canyon City, CO; nieces and nephews and cousins.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; a brother, Spencer; a sister, Peggy; a son-in-law, Tim; a grandson, Andy; and her husband.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI, on Thursday., December 15, 2022. A visitation will be held for family and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Monona, WI.

Our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Pines Memory Care, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, Agrace and Dr. David Adams. To Patty – a special hug and thank you for being the most devoted sister ever.

"Mom, we love you and will miss you forever. You got your wish and are "home" for Christmas.

P.S. We'll be sure to send your purse and lipstick with you."