Beverly "Bev" Jean Vertein

April 4, 1937 - August 30, 2023

NORTH FREEDOM - Beverly "Bev" Jean Vertein, age 86, passed away peacefully during a Super Blue Moon on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at her home in North Freedom, WI.

Bev, daughter of Bernard Haywood and Violet (Boyd Haywood) Miller, was born in Baraboo, WI. She attended Baraboo High School and enjoyed a lifelong passion for learning, as evidenced by her proficiency using computers back when they stood on the floor instead of a desk. Beverly was a long-time member of Emanuel Church of Baraboo (formerly Emanuel United Methodist Church).

Bev married her high school sweetheart, Orville Vertein, on December 11, 1954. The pair met at a high school dance and never stopped dancing together throughout their 60 years of marriage. They were blessed with five children.

Bev loved spending time with her family and friends. She could often be found surrounded by loved ones at her dining room table, playing – and usually winning – cards and games. She loved seeking out new games to play and enjoyed her regular Thursday Hand and Foot card games with friends. Bev was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan, cheering on the UW Badger's football and basketball teams and, of course, the Green Bay Packers.

Bev invested her time and talents in many different activities and organizations over the years. She served her community as part of the Parent Teacher Committee at her children's school, the North Freedom Library Board, and the Sauk County Human Services Board. She supported her church by serving on committees and women's groups. Bev also paved the way for working women as a member of the American Business Women's Association and was once honored as the Circus City Charter Chapter Woman of the Year.

Bev started her career as a hostess at The Barn Restaurant. She later moved to the corporate world, working first at Hoppe, Fishkin, Dippel and McNevin Accounting and later in accounts receivable at Penda Corporation.

Bev is survived by her daughters, Terri (Greg) Mueller, Kim (Lee) Towey, and Vicki (Gordon) Zerbel; her sons, Mark (Lee Ann) Vertein and Brian Vertein; her grandchildren: Brett (April Hughes) Mueller, Drew Towey, Paige (Amanda Capps) Towey, Ryan (Megan) Vertein, Ross Vertein, Rose Vertein and Esther Vertein; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Vertein; her sister, Barbara (Bob) Dolezal; brother-in-law, Russell Vertein, sisters-in-law, Shirley Vertein and Barbara Haywood; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother Don Haywood; in-laws Walter and Florence Vertein; sisters-in-law Phyllis Endres and Janet Vertein; brothers-in-law Verllyn Vertein and Paul Endres; and beloved dog, Miley.

Bev has now joined her husband and friends who have gone on before her. She sends her love to all who are left here on earth especially her family; and her card playing, water aerobics, rehab exercise and book reading friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, September 15, 2023, at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, 401 Madison Avenue, Baraboo, WI. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the North Freedom Library. Online condolences may be made at www.redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com.

Those who knew Bev well won't be surprised that she's getting the last word here. She leaves us with this…

My body may have worn out, but it didn't rust!!!