Feb. 7, 1930—Dec. 12, 2022

Beverly Beatrice (Bannister) Fruth, age 92, died peacefully on December 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

Bev was born February 7, 1930 in Fargo, ND. Daughter of Josephine (Gabriel) Bannister and William Bannister. She attended high school in Rice Lake, lived in Milwaukee, then settled in Madison, WI, and married Gerald Fruth in 1953. Member of St. James Good Shepherd Catholic Parish. She was a retired Program Assistant at UW-Madison Women’s Studies Dept.

She is survived by five children: Marilyn (Lee Konrad) Fruth, Susan M. Fruth M.S.W., APSW, Margaret (James Marshall III) Marshall, and Kathleen (Danny) Viernes, Mark Fruth; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Helen (Harold) Anderson, Roy and Edward Bannister; husband, Gerald Fruth; son, John Fruth; and other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at the St. James Church, 1128 St. James Ct., Madison, on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. in the church vestibule. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Luke House, 310 South Ingersoll St., Madison, WI, 53703 or Good Shepherd Parish, St James Church, 1128 St. James Ct, Madison, WI, 53715. Cards in remembrance of Bev can be sent to Marilyn Fruth at 2353 West Lawn Ave., Madison, WI, 53711.

