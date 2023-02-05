Feb. 15, 1945 – Jan. 27, 2023

WAUNAKEE/MIDDLETON – Beverly Ann (Krejchik) Klingbeil, age 77, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home. She was born on Feb. 15, 1945, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Alydia (Ziehmke) Krejchik.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Timothy Klingbeil and James (Amy Peterson) Klingbeil Jr.; daughter, Tricia (Robin Dosch) Chrisler; grandchildren, Mikayla (Brendan and Vivian Coy) Chrisler, Ashley (Dan Polacek) Chrisler and Nicholas Gauthier; sisters, Marilyn (Roger) Dettman and Madelyn (Vern) Ramsey; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve Krejchik; and special friend, Bob McArthur.

She will be greatly missed by everyone she touched.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Fellowship and a luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bev’s name to Calvary Baptist Church, Sauk City, Dane County Humane Society, or St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Care Center, A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

