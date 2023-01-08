Jan. 7, 1935—Jan. 2, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Beverly A. Wolf, age 87, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Beverly was born on January 7, 1935, in Madison to Arthur and Louise (Butler) Garske. She was a 1953 graduate of Madison East High School and also attended University of Wisconsin-Madison. Beverly then went on to have a career at Oscar Mayer as an accountant.

As their family grew, Beverly chose to become a stay-at-home mom to their four children. Upon her husband’s retirement, she was able to travel with Wayne and visit each of the United States in their R.V., and they enjoyed the Hawaiian Islands on a tropical cruise. Outside of the United States, their adventures also took them to various countries in Europe. The two would continue to enjoy 20 years wintering in Apache Junction, AZ. The couple two were able to spend much time together hiking, golfing, and downhill and cross country skiing.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 65 years Wayne; their four children: Jeff (Jan), Greg (Tracy), Steven, and Susan (Scott) Pierce; seven grandchildren: Melissa (Bob) Waller, Jessica Hudson, Nate (Sandy) Hahn, Jacob Wolf, Hallie Wolf, Jarrett Wolf, and Isabella Wolf; four great-grandchildren: Colton Waller, Ashlyn Waller, Bentley Love, and Emery Larson; brother-in-law, Bill Kincade; and many other relatives and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Louise Garske; brothers Norman and Arthur Garske and Nancy Kincade.

A memorial service for Beverly will be in spring of 2023.

Please share your memories of Beverly on her tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Any donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to her either of favorite charities: Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.