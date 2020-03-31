Beuthling, Terry William

MADISON - Terry William Beuthling, born July 26 in 1943, to Elliott “Butch” and Grace Beuthling, Terry was the eldest of two children.

Growing up in Burlington, Wis. along the Fox River provided plenty of opportunities to go on adventures with neighborhood kids. Always curious, he enjoyed learning how things worked at his dad's auto garage and playing cards with his parents' friends. Terry worked various jobs while growing up and graduated Burlington High School in 1961 and moved to Madison, Wis. to attend college. Terry graduated in 1968 with a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He married Barbara Ann Maloney on a chilly Feb. 10, 1968. Through their fifty-two years of marriage, he and Barb raised four children, Mike, Dan, Rob and Beth. He doted on them with love and instilled his sense of curiosity and adventure throughout their childhood and beyond.

Throughout his career, Terry developed a wide array of civil engineering skills on projects across the country and world. He was known among his peers as an intelligent, decisive engineer that cared deeply for his colleagues and projects. He was a mentor to many throughout his career that spanned fifty years.

