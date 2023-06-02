Betty Matthews

April 14, 1933 – May 20, 2023

BARABOO - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our much-loved and loving mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Joan Matthews of Baraboo. Betty died suddenly and unexpectedly at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on May 20, 2023. The world will miss her natural grace and humble respect for everyone she encountered.

One of ten Lammers kids who grew up on a farm in South Dakota, Betty learned how to listen, work hard, and not complain. While her mother, Ann tended the flock, her father, Joseph went from a struggling South Dakota farmer to the successful owner of a Hamm's Beer Distributorship where Betty worked in her young adult life.

Her dad attended church daily, and Betty admired his faith and business sense. In 1950, he left the farm to his oldest son and moved most of the family to a big house on a hill overlooking Sioux Falls' Cathedral of St. Joseph, where she would marry Dick Matthews in 1956.

As Dick began his career as a teacher, Principal, coach, then textbook salesman, the family moved from Montrose, South Dakota, to Delevan, MN, and finally to Baraboo where they settled in 1966.

While raising six children, Betty worked several jobs to help support her family. She ran a wallpapering business in Baraboo with a good friend and business partner, and also worked as a Bookkeeper at the Devi-Bara Resort near Devil's Lake after her youngest child was born in 1971. She earned her real estate license in 1983, and for the next 25 years her name appeared on McGann Realty signs all over town.

She inherited her father's work ethic, but always credited Jim McGann with encouraging her to dive into a career she loved. Those to whom she sold houses continue to comment generously about how pleasant it was to work with her, and she always spoke the same way about them. Every house sold meant a new friendship to her.

Betty swung a golf club like she lived – with graceful ease. She was a helluva' golfer (as Dick would have said) who could get surprisingly upset with herself for errant shots. Betty and Dick encouraged golf with their kids who will always cherish the memories of playing with them. Golf also led to many long friendships for Betty. Wednesday Ladies' Days provided years of fun and laughter for her along with all the other shenanigans of couple's golf and BCC social events.

Nurtured by her parents and her Catholic school education, she developed a strong faith. Regularly attending St. Joseph's Church in Baraboo was an essential part of her life and happiness. There was always a rosary near her bedside and a wooden cross on her wall. She possessed a peaceful calm that her relationship with God provided for her. He ultimately showed her great mercy at the end of her life. Betty showed us all how to live, with faith, love, laughter, and wholesome human warmth, while sprinkling everything with as much charm and grace (and humor!) as one can muster. Eternal thanks to Betty from her devoted family and hugs to all her friends for their love and kindness.

Betty is survived by her six children: Julie (Dan Goff) Matthews, Baraboo, WI, Richard "Matt" (Cindy) Matthews, Baraboo, WI, Joan (Chris) Rath, Baraboo, WI, David (Peggy) Matthews, Houston, TX, Lynn (Greg Hummel) Reifsteck, Ketchum, ID, Paula (Jamie) Mercer, Carlsbad, CA; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her beloved sister, Ellie Sabers of Sioux Falls, SD; and her always humorous little brother, Edward Lammers of SD.

Service is at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo on June 23, 2023 with visitation from 9:00–11:00 a.m. with mass at 11:00 a.m.

Betty regularly supported three organizations, if anyone would like to do the same in her name: Sauk County Children's Giving Tree, Special Olympics Wisconsin, St. Joseph's Catholic Church.