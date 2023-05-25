Betty Lee Dyer

Oct. 6, 1934 - May 20, 2023

KENOSHA - Betty Lee Dyer passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Brookside Assisted Living in Kenosha. She was born in La Crosse on October 6, 1934, to Francis J. Lee of Lake Poygan and Emily Chiappe of Chicago.

Throughout her years in La Crosse, Betty attended Holy Trinity School, Aquinas High School and Wisconsin State College where she received her degree in Elementary Education. She loved to play the violin and performed at many high school musicals.

Betty met "confirmed bachelor" Darrel Dyer, a Pharmacist who was originally from Houston, MN, while dining out with a friend in La Crosse, in 1958. Betty and Darrel married in 1959 and settled in New Lisbon, WI where they owned and operated two businesses, Dyer Rexall Drugs and Dyer Angus Farms.

After Darrel's death in 1979, Betty went back to college and received her degree in Educational Media. She was employed at Best Power Technology as a Technical lLbrarian in Necedah, WI until her retirement.

Betty later moved to Winneconne, WI, where she enjoyed gatherings of friends and relatives. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading mystery novels, playing card games, and completing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed her evenings watching the sunsets on Lake Poygan from her dock.

Betty was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Winneconne for many years. She was also a member of Christian Mother's and participated in the restoration organization, Friends of St. Thomas.

She is survived by three children: Doug Dyer of Brookfield, Dan Dyer of New Franken, Debra Dyer of Pleasant Prairie; granddaughter, Brooke Dyer; and her mother, Carol Clementi; and sisters-in-law: Mary Lee and Billie Lee.

Preceding Betty in death were her husband, Darrel Dyer; two children: Duane and Darrel, Jr.; along with her brothers: Richard F. Lee and James C. Lee.

A visitation for family and friends may be on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 210 Pleasant Drive, Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the St. Thomas Cemetery, Town of Poygan.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for the kindness and loving care given to Betty.

Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America.

Mueller Funeral Home-Winneconne is assisting the family. If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.