Betty La Vonne Dorrington

July 22, 1933 – July 6, 2023

BARABOO – Betty La Vonne Dorrington, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Betty was born in Burtrum, MN, on July 22, 1933 the daughter of Joseph and Edna (Mandigo) Berens.

Betty was married for over 69 years to Lyal Edward Dorrington. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2019. From this union they were blessed with four children.

Betty was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed quilting and crafting. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters: Julie Dorrington of Baraboo and Judy (Mark) Scowden of Middleton; two sons: Rick Dorrington of Mauston and Scott Dorrington of Baraboo; six grandchildren: Davina Lange, Clint (Olga) Johnson, Justin Kelter, Shauna, Rachel and Noel Dorrington; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Kenneth and Emmet (Judee) Berens; sister, Virgie (Ples) Heineman; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Anderson.

Per her wishes, there will be no services held.

Donations in memory of Betty may be given to the St. Clare Hospital Gift Shop in Baraboo.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Meadows for the loving care given to Betty during her stay.

Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., in Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements.