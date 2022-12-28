Nov. 9, 1936—Dec. 24, 2022

MADISON—Betty Jane Olson, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Nov. 9, 1936, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of August Ricca and Jenny Bernalillo.

Betty graduated from East High School in 1954. She married Daniel Olson on Sept. 26, 1956, in Madison. Prior to retirement she worked as a housekeeper at Central Colony (now Central Wisconsin Center). She was a past president of the Eagles Club Auxiliary and was a member of the Eagles Ladies Drill Team. In her free time, she enjoyed going to auctions and estate sales.

Betty is survived by her husband, Daniel; sons, Gary Olson, Daniel C. Olson and Timothy (Sherry) Olson; sister-in-law, Margaret Cass; and brother, Gust Ricca. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. A luncheon will follow Mass at the Eagles Cub in Madison.

