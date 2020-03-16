Betty Freck, 92, Fall River

You have free articles remaining.
FALL RIVER - Betty Jane (Roberts) Freck, 92, of Fall River, passed away peacefully March 13, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. Betty was born Sept.1, 1927 in Doylestown, Wis., the daughter of John and Irene (McMahon) Kehoe.
Under the circumstances of the current virus outbreak, for the health and well being of family and friends, Betty's services will be held privately. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Betty had a great personality and was loved by all and will be truly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
