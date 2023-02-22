March 31, 1934 – Feb. 15, 2023

BLACK EARTH / CROSS PLAINS – On Feb. 15, 2023, Betty’s journey ended as she flew on the wings of a snow-white dove. Betty came to life on March 31, 1934, and buckled up for an adventure of a lifetime. She proudly raised eight beautiful children (yes, we were more than a handful) and loved her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Betty was a hard worker for many years at the State Bank of Cross Plains and Cross Plains Post Office. She formed lifelong friendships which gave her immense joy. She was a member of the American Legion Auxilary 245 as well as a staunch supporter of the fire department and the Rosemary Garfoot Public Library.

Betty was an avid reader and bird watcher. It was the simple things in life that she enjoyed. A phone call, visits from family and friends would bring a smile to her face that would light up a room. She never stopped being a mother and would admonish, “What are you doing out in this weather?”

She was happiest when her family was near by.

Betty is survived by her children, Brian Foye, Pamela (Alden) Bosben, Michael a.k.a Barney (Karen) Foye, Melanie (Jack) Miller, Ann (Donny) Slotty, Jenifer Foye, Amy Foye; her sister, Rocile Bedward; sisters-in-law, Virginia Haag, Jeanne Lund and Dawn Esser; and brother-in-law, Virgil Lund. She is futher survived by her grandchildren, Jeremy (Michelle DeLeon) Beloungy, Jason (Heather Hogan) Beloungy, Aryel (Kyle) Ripp, Kelley (Andy) Doney, Jasmine (Jacob) Mefford, Brittney (Faith) Lathrop, Taylor Lathrop, Heather (Jake) Unbehaun and Tyrel Foye; and her great-grandchildren, Ella and Ilana Beloungy, Jeremy DeLeon, Peyton and Carter Doney and Leona Unbehaun.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; son, Patrick; great-granddaughters, Alexandra and Maggie Beloungy; brother, David Esser; and her parents, John and Leona Esser.

Per Betty’s request, a small family gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Rosemary Garfoot Public Library Endowment.

Thank you to Heartland Country Village for Mom’s care and the many friendships she formed with staff.

“Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.” Emily Dickinson

