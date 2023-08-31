Betty Draheim

1924 - 2023

After living a life of passion, devotion, and adventure, Betty (nee Cox) Draheim, the daughter of the late Clarence and Adaline Cox died on August 23, 2023.

Betty had recently celebrated her 99th Birthday with several close family members while residing at Randolph Health Services. She died peacefully with her daughters Kristine and Cindy at her side.

Her immediate survivors include: Terry Draheim and his husband, Christian Grevstad, Kristine Draheim Isaacson, Cindy and Jim Holwerda and son-in-law, Dave Kupser; grandchildren: Kristen, Chel, Jessica, Missy, Bianca, Joslin. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph, daughter, Susie Kupser, son-in-law, Bruce Isaacson, and grandson, JR Holwerda. Additionally, she is survived by numerous great-grandchildren.

Betty and her late husband Ralph were active and well-respected members of the local farming community for decades. Also, among the oldest members of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Friesland where they were married in 1943 and on August 14th of this year, they would have celebrated 80 years of marriage.

Betty was energetic, spirited and relished all the challenges of being a devoted wife, farmer, a loving and responsive mother, and cherished all her family members and the friends she gathered over the years. She was accomplished in all tasks required in her home, garden, and kitchen. She was an adventuresome cook, and a consummate baker - her family eagerly awaited that first batch of raised donuts on Saturdays.

She could manage almost any task or skill required by a farmer's wife and was Ralph's best assistant and support. She loved to entertain family and friends and especially enjoyed the competitive spirit of a robust game of Euchre and cribbage along with a martini. She loved travelling and she and Ralph shared many travel experiences to numerous parts of the world as a reprieve from the hard work on their farms.

Betty dearly loved her family and was dedicated to their pursuit of happiness, a fulfilling and purposeful life. She loved everyone in her family and friends equally and her acceptance of all was magnanimous.

She will be missed immeasurably. Betty was dearly loved and will be remembered for her inspiring life, hard work, and dedication to all who had the good fortune to share her life's joyous journey.

A private celebration will be held later.

