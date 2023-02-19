MADISON — Betty Ann Vinje-Olson, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.