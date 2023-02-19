Oct. 25, 1946 – Feb. 13, 2023
MADISON — Betty Ann Vinje-Olson, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
