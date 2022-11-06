June 3, 1946 – Nov. 2, 2022

SAUK CITY — Betty Ann (Jay) Granger, 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 2, 2022.

Betty was born to Vivah and John Jay in Mauston, Wis., on June 3, 1946. She was the second to last child in a big family of ten siblings. A family built on the legacy of love and acceptance; Betty’s legacy was real, unconditional love. She prided herself on honesty, kindness, forgiveness and above all LOVE.

Her gentle, spirit filled soul was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Granger; her parents, John and Vivah; siblings: Wally, Kenny, John “Bud,” Veronica, Doris, Florence and Vivian; along with many other loved ones. She is survived by her son, Jason (Sindee) Granger, and daughter, Jennifer (David) Martin, both of Prairie du Sac. Her beloved grandchildren: Kloee and Natilee Granger; Marshall, Garrison and JoElla Martin; a sister, Linda; and brother, Harland.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Concordia United Methodist church in Prairie du Sac, Wis. With visitation 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday November 8, 2022, at the church and one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences can be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Betty’s name.