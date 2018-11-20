MADISON - Raymond E. Betts, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. He was born on Dec. 22, 1934, in Beloit, the son of Merle and Winnifred (May) Betts. He married Nancy Doris in June, 1956. Raymond worked as a mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Anita (Tim) Brennan; grandchildren, Amanda Brennan and Kimberly (Andrew) Marrero; great-grandchildren, Austin Breaz, Jr. and Nathaniel Marrero; brothers-in-law, Clifford Macfarlane, Andrew Pecosky and Tom (Cathie) Doris; sister-in-law, Virginia (Leroy) Shaffer; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Betts; sisters, Mary Macfarlane, Dorothy Betts and Patricia (Carl) Hohlstein; brother, Robert (Virginia) Betts; twin brother, Richard Betts; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Pecosky.
A private family service will be held. Entombment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.