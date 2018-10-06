Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Ronald Thomas Betlach, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

A full obituary appeared in the Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

