FITCHBURG—Ronald T. Betlach, was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Sun Prairie Township, to Frank and Adeline (Fisch) Betlach. Ron grew up on the Betlach family farm. Following his graduation from Sun Prairie High School, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Toledo, as a guided missile specialist on two tours of the Pacific. Ron was a patriot and proud of having served his country.
He graduated from Madison Electronics School and began work with IBM in 1963, as a Customer Engineer. Ron retired from IBM in 1991, after winning many awards for his dedicated customer service. He was married to Sharon (McKinley) in 1965. Together they raised two sons, Thomas and Michael.
A hard working and loving family man, Ron was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He and Sharon spent wonderful years biking and traveling, especially to see their children/grandchildren and following the Union Pacific railroad tracks. Ron was an avid model railroader, who used his many wonderful talents and skills to build a model of the Union Pacific railroad. He traveled with his “tool bag” to do whatever chores were on the Popi’s fix-it list. Ron was a member of the South Central Wisconsin Division Model Railroad Club, and the Union Pacific Historical Society. He became an avid Badgers fan and for several years served as the football office host on game days.
Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon; his sons, Thomas (Jennifer) of Phoenix, Ariz. and Michael (Darla) of Naples Fla.; grandchildren, Lauren, Elise, Andrew, Britney and Ty; members of his McKinley family, John and Carol McKinley, Dennis and Margaret McKinley, Gary and Joanne McKinley, their families; and special friends, Rose and Bill Weber. He was proceeded in death by his parents; and a special aunt, Anne Betlach. Ron will be missed by many. He was a faithful, lifelong member of the Catholic Church.
A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The family requests memorial donations be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare, or a veteran’s charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made a www.gundersonfh.com.
