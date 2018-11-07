PACIFIC TOWNSHIP—Nancy E. Bethke, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 850 Armstrong St., Portage, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow at Pacific Cemetery. Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy’s name to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., K4/658, Madison, WI 53792-6164.
