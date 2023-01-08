Beth Oestreicher Steffen

Beth enjoyed traveling and history. She loved escaping the cold and dark Wisconsin winters, and always visited museums wherever she went. She was proud to be a civil rights advocate, both as an educator and as a member of the community. Beth also enjoyed walking and reading and often read up to five books at a time. Beth would walk ankle deep in the ocean while reading one of her many books whenever she got the chance. Beth loved color and light. Her home was always illuminated with string lights and decorations for all seasons. Beth religiously watched the PBS Newshour, no matter the state of the world around her. Her brilliance showed itself in many regards as she always had time to help her kids write papers for school, as well as motivating her students and colleagues to do the best they could for each other. Beth spoke often of the, “ego-meter,” and the importance of staying humble. Beth never asked or looked for thanks from any of the hundreds of people whose lives she helped for the better.