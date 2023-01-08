March 3, 1966 – Jan. 3, 2023
FITCHBURG—Beth Oestreicher Steffen, age 56, of Fitchburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. She was born on March 3, 1966, in Marshfield, Wis., the daughter of John and Diane Oestreicher.
Beth received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from University of Wisconsin in English and History. While attending the UW-Madison she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She was always proud to be a Badger. She married Scott Pichelman on Sept. 12, 2003.
Beth was a proud and accomplished educator. Her first teaching position was at Beloit Memorial High School where she taught English. She then worked at Madison La Follette High School as an English teacher, Literacy Coach and assistant principal. Following La Follette she worked at Edgewood High School where she served as principal. Most recently, Beth was Language, Literacy, and Equity Specialist and interim principal at Badger Ridge Middle School.
Beth enjoyed traveling and history. She loved escaping the cold and dark Wisconsin winters, and always visited museums wherever she went. She was proud to be a civil rights advocate, both as an educator and as a member of the community. Beth also enjoyed walking and reading and often read up to five books at a time. Beth would walk ankle deep in the ocean while reading one of her many books whenever she got the chance. Beth loved color and light. Her home was always illuminated with string lights and decorations for all seasons. Beth religiously watched the PBS Newshour, no matter the state of the world around her. Her brilliance showed itself in many regards as she always had time to help her kids write papers for school, as well as motivating her students and colleagues to do the best they could for each other. Beth spoke often of the, “ego-meter,” and the importance of staying humble. Beth never asked or looked for thanks from any of the hundreds of people whose lives she helped for the better.
Beth is survived by husband, Scott; son, Ben (Anna Hepworth) Steffen; daughter, Diane Pichelman; sister, Diane (Jay) Wolowicz and their children, Katherine and Margaret; and her brother, John (Kathi) Oestreicher. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
A memorial fund will be established in her name.
