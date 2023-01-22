BELLEVILLE — Beth Campbell lived her life to the fullest until her battle with cancer ended on January 17, 2023.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville. Burial will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

One of Beth’s favorite things were potluck gatherings so she hopes you will join her family and friends for a potluck after the funeral and graveside services at the Montrose Town Hall, 1341 Diane Ave., Belleville, Wis., giving everyone time to share some memories and some laughs.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.