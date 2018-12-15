MADISON—Ann Jean Beseke, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, the day after celebrating her 100th birthday with her loving family and friends. Jean resided at Elmcroft of Madison, but spent most of her adult life in Milwaukee. She was born on Dec. 13, 1918, in East Aurora, N.Y., the daughter of Charles and Mary “May” (Conley) Jerge. While in Milwaukee, Jean worked for many years as an administrative assistant. She was also an active member of her church in Menomonee Falls and upon moving to Cottage Grove, became a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. Jean especially enjoyed doing a variety of word puzzles which she worked on avidly each day. She also loved visiting with friends at Taylor Ridge Apartments in Cottage Grove, and enjoyed their weekly coffee clutches.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Lynn Kalhagen and Kim (Gerry) Briggs; grandchildren, Lindsey (Jimmy Hayes) Kalhagen, Ellen (John) Kazmierczak, Craig (Lynn) Kalhagen, Luke (Jennifer) Briggs and Sam Briggs; great-grandchildren, Alex and William Kazmierczak, and Christian Briggs. She was also blessed to have many special nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ellen, Rita, Margaret, Charles and Mary, and their spouses.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Elmcroft of Madison, Agrace HospiceCare and her friends at Taylor Ridge Apts. They would also like to thank the caring staff of UW Hospital Hematology Clinic. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
