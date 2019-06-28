ASHLAND—Oct. 25, 1950–June 21, 2019. Gerald “Jerry” Bertheaume resident of Ashland, Wis., formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away suddenly on June 21, 2019 at home at the age of 68 years. He is survived by his wife, Kay Bertheaume; his children; grandchildren; and siblings. He was locally known for his work in the band The Geezers. There is going to be a celebration of life in honor of Jerry at The Stagecoach Bar and Grill, 315 Main St. E, Ashland, Wis. 54806 at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13th. The Funeral service will be held Monday, July 15th at FROST HOME FOR FUNERALS, 610 Ellis Ave. S, Ashland, Wis. 54806 at 10 a.m.

