MADISON - Frank William Berryman peacefully passed away in his home in Madison, Wis. on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, after a six month battle with a rare illness. Frank was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Carroll (Hunter) Berryman and Ella (nee) Marquardt. He pursued his undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1976. He was an avid Badgers sports fan who enjoyed season football tickets and attended numerous other UW sporting events.
Frank was a dynamic individual. He had a powerful wit and a desire to discuss that made him an inspiring debater and the life of a party. He lived an interesting and fulfilling life in which he was able to spend much of his time in his home in Lac du Flambeau, Wis. It was home in his heart and his many summers spent there making memories with his family and friends were innumerous and priceless.
It was Frank's children, Elizabeth and Hunter, who played a central role in his life. He was fully dedicated to them and every event Frank participated in and every decision he made was with his children in mind. They will miss him dearly. The selfless love they had for each other will forever live on in their hearts.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Ella; the wonderful mother of Frank's children, Cynthia; and Frank's dear friend of many years, Annette. Frank is survived by his two beautiful children, Elizabeth and Hunter; and his sister, Diana Berryman.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST in Madison, at 3:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 4 p.m. A reception and celebration of Frank's life will follow the service. All Faiths Funeral Home of Madison, Wis. is assisting the family.