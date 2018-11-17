MADISON—It is with great sorrow that we share our tragic news of the death of Nolan David Berry of Madison, Wis. and San Antonio, Texas. Nolan died unexpectedly on Nov. 9, 2018, at age of 30 in San Antonio. His death resulted from a seizure relating to his epilepsy. For his parents, Christopher and Mary Pat Berry, his passing is the devastating loss of a dearly loved son.
Nolan brought joy and smiles to his parents, family, friends, and many others. A family friend thought of Nolan as “sunshine.” He exhibited a great sense of humor and quick wit. Sensitive and loving, he was intensely loyal to his family and friends. Nolan did not want to be defined or limited by his epilepsy and chose to be very active socially and to live his life to the fullest.
Nolan lived and breathed his passion for computers and all things technical. What began in Queen of Peace School carried on through Edgewood High School to Madison College and beyond. This passion and his skills and expertise led Nolan to working in the internet security field, and then to his move to San Antonio to be a systems engineer. Nolan greatly enjoyed work and its technical challenges. He also took pleasure in planning and presenting at meetings, such as programs during DEF CON, the world’s longest-running and largest hacking conference held annually in Las Vegas, for hackers, IT professionals and three-letter government agencies, as well as at other cybersecurity seminars and workshops.
Nolan thoroughly embraced the culture and lifestyle in Texas, particularly the food scene in San Antonio, his new hometown. He became an avid “foodie” and delighted in showing off the latest and trendiest local restaurants to his parents, and introducing them to the chefs in the kitchen, the bartenders behind the bar and the servers at the tables.
While fiercely independent, Nolan enjoyed his time with family at the holidays and on trips, most recently accompanying his brother, sister-in-law and niece on a fun trip to Disneyland. He fully embraced his role as uncle to his young niece, taking delight in being with her and hearing about her latest “adventures.”
Nolan is preceded in death by his brother, Matthew; his grandparents, Ed and Gloria Berry and Bob and Catherine Rice; and his uncle, Tom Rice. Nolan is survived by his parents; his brother, Ryan (Cait) Berry; niece, Olivia Berry; great aunts, Gerrie Hickey and Betty Wheeler; many cousins; friends, Adam Cardenas, Alex Raymond and Reese Mowbray and others; and his beloved cat and loyal companion Simon.
Private services for Nolan’s immediate family and closest friends will be held in Madison with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison.
Prayers are appreciated by his family, and memorials in lieu of flowers can be directed to the “Nolan Berry Fund for Epilepsy Research,” which will support epilepsy research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, c/o UW Foundation, 1848 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726-4090.
