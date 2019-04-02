MADISON / FORT MYERS, Fla. - Lucy Elwell Berry, age 94, of Madison, died at Agrace HospiceCare on March 24, 2019, with her three children at her side. She was born on July 8, 1924, to Fayette and Zora (Fairchild) Elwell. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1947. She also graduated from Stevens College in Columbia, Mo., and attended USC and UCLA. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. On Sept. 1, 1949, she married James Berry.
Lucy had an adventurous youth. Her father was the dean of the UW School of Business and a visiting professor at other universities. As a child she traveled through the Panama Canal, and throughout the western United States. Thus began her love of travel.
As an adult, she traveled with family throughout the Caribbean, Canada, the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii, where she made lifelong friends along the way.
Spending the winters in Florida allowed her to enjoy her passion for gardening year round. Lucy volunteered for many years during the registration week of the Graduate School of Banking, co-founded by her father.
Lucy is survived by her three children, Ed of Madison, Bob (Carol) of Friendship, and Barb of Santa Barbara, Calif.; nieces and nephew; great-nieces and nephews; and extended family. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister; brothers-in-law; and sister-in-law.
Lucy's smile and laugh were infectious. She was a loving mother and wife. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of Lucy's life will be held at a future date.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Arthritis Foundation.