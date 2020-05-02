Berry, Irene J.

PLAIN - Irene J. Berry, age 92, of Plain, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green.

Private family graveside services will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Cemetery in Plain, Wis. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.  The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

