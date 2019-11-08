SARASOTA - Miriam A. Berninger, 89 years young, died on Nov. 1, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. She was the only child of Lloyd and Pauline Walker. Miriam graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She later went back to school to become a licensed practical nurse.
Miriam taught elementary school for several years in Michigan, Virginia and Wisconsin. She later worked as an LPN for the WIC program and for home health care. Miriam was very artistic and enjoyed designing additions to homes, sewing, knitting, crocheting, braiding rugs and doing needle lace. In retirement, Miriam enjoyed growing bonsai and being a member of several bonsai clubs.
Survivors include her children, Mary Lou, Linda (Rick), Jo Ann (Christian) and Doug; grandchildren, Amy Li, Mia Xing, Brandon, Kristina, Julie, Josh and Louisa; and great-grandchildren, Matt, Ben, Micah, Kaden, Tyler, and soon to be new baby, Cora.
Miriam will be buried along side her husband Lou at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 3 at 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Selby Gardens in Sarasota or the Sho Fu Bonsai Society of Sarasota.
Photos can be viewed on SkywayMemorial.com.