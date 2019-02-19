MADISON / SARASOTA, Fla. - Lou Berninger, 89 years young, died on Feb. 14, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. He was the oldest of two sons born to Louis and Louise in the Bronx, N.Y. Lou graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelors and masters in horticulture. In between he served in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Quantico.
Lou then received a PhD from UW-Madison, where he served in the Horticulture Dept. for 30 years. Lou was honored with many industry awards, served in professional organizations and was notably the national president of Pi Alpha Xi. He published extensively, spoke frequently at conferences and hosted the Garden Almanac TV show.
Following retirement, he was the head of marketing for the ornamental division of Speedling, Inc. Lou was an avid Badgers fan, loved to travel, garden and cherished his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Miriam; children, Mary Lou, Linda (Rick), Jo Ann (Christian), and Doug; grandchildren, Amy Li, Mia Xing, Brandon, Kristina, Julie, Josh and Louisa; and greatgrandchildren, Matt, Ben, Micah, Kaden and Tyler.
Lou is being buried with military honors at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Allen Centennial Garden in Madison, or the Suncoast Chapter of the Wisc. Alumni Assoc. for Student Scholarships.