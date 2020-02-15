Berning, Colin L.

VERONA - Colin L. Berning, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the American Family Children's Hospital in the loving arms of his parents due to complications from Sanfilippo Syndrome and Influenza. He was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2007, in Madison, the oldest son of Ross Berning and Hilary O'Connell-Berning. Colin participated in studies to help work towards a cure for Sanfilippo. He was one of the first children to attend and graduate from Gio's Garden. He was a sixth grader at Badger Ridge in Verona. He loved school and all of his friends and classmates. He had the chance to go on a Make a Wish trip to Sesame Street in New York. Colin loved fire trucks, Barney, and playing ball. He was a wonderful big brother to his twin brothers.