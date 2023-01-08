MADISON—Berniece Gertrude Broihahn, age 94, of Madison, formerly of Platteville, WI, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, at All Saints Assisted Living of Madison.

She was born at home on the family farm in Platteville, the eldest child of Henry and Elizabeth (McClain) Langkamp. She was united in marriage to Mervin C. Broihahn on December 30, 1950 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville and they shared 60 years together before he passed away on October 23, 2011. They operated a farm together in the Platteville area from 1957-1970, before moving into the town of Platteville. Berniece worked 27-plus years at First National Bank of Platteville, retiring March 31,1994. In addition to her hard work on the farm and her dedication to her customers at the bank, she always found the time to cook and bake the greatest meals, pies and cakes. Her signature chocolate cake with caramel frosting was a favorite at all family events and her monkey bread was infamous amongst her grandchildren.

She was a compassionate, humble matriarch, who provided the emotional support of “home” for her family. She lived her life with the priorities of “Faith, Family and Friends.” She suffered many losses in her life, but through strong faith she never lost the ability to bring sunshine to everyone she knew. As Mom, Grandma/Gram, Sis, Aunt Berniece, dear friend Berniece or BB, the nickname fondly given to her at All Saints, she always saw the beauty around her and the best in everyone. Her kindness, patience and positive attitude touched so many lives. She was an inspiration to her family and friends and will be missed and loved forever.

She is survived by her son, Fred (Amy) Broihahn; son-in-law, Don Kershner; and grandchildren: Audrey Gilmer, Angie Broihahn and Kelly (John) Carden, Zach, Brent and Paige Kershner, Jenna, Jake and Joe Broihahn; and four great-grandchildren: Aidan and Archer Gilmer, Ezra Kershner and Kylani Broihahn. She is further survived by a brother, Franklin (Kathy) Langkamp; sisters: Kathryn Powell, MaryAnn Riesselman, Rose Marie (John) Reuter; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parent;, husband; children: Mervin Michael, Peggy Ann Kershner and Barbara Jean; brother, Leroy Langkamp, Leroy’s wife, Mary; a dear friend, Berniece, introduced to her brother; along with many other loving brother and sisters-in-law and other family members and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to All Saints Assisted Living for their amazing care, compassion and love over the last five years of her life. Although Platteville was “home,” her time at All Saints was filled with wonderful moments and adventures with new friends and a spiritual environment for her strong Catholic faith. The visit to Madison to check out facilities started with All Saints and once she saw their beautiful chapel, we knew there was no reason to look further. Berniece’s strong faith and aptitude to always see the joy in life, combined with All Saints’ wonderful atmosphere, could not have been a better match. The family would also like to thank the Agrace Hospice staff for the end of life care they compassionately provided.

Berniece’s willingness to leave her lifetime home of Platteville, to be closer to her children’s families, was both a sacrifice and a blessing for her. It meant seeing less of members of her family of origin and lifetime friends, but allowed her to be a big part of the activities of her grandchildren and to spend more time with her son’s family, including their dog, Bailey! The unexpected bond that developed between her and Bailey was incredible to watch, as they brought so much joy to each other. She was Bailey’s favorite human, confirming how great dogs’ instincts are about people.

Anyone who knew Berniece would wish her a front row seat in heaven to continue to watch over her family. However, we also know that she will insist on giving up that seat to someone else, because that was just who she was, always looking out for others. We all take great comfort in knowing you are reunited with our loved ones and that you will continue to watch over us, as our guardian angel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 4:00—7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a parish rosary at 3:45 PM, visitation will also continue on Thursday, from 9:30 AM until the time of the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mary’s Catholic Church of Platteville, All Saints Assisted Living of Madison and Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg.

