Bernice Shields, 92, Mauston / Cazenovia

MAUSTON / CAZENOVIA - Bernice Margaret Shields, age 92, formerly of Mauston and Cazenovia, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 5, 1927, in Cazenovia, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Bauer) Walsh. On Nov. 27, 1947, Bernice was united in marriage to Harold F. Shields in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Germantown. This marriage was blessed with three children. Bernice and Harold farmed in the rural Cazenovia area for many years. Harold preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2003.

Bernice was an avid quilter and enjoyed gathering with her sewing group along with the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed listening to country music. She will be deeply missed by her three children, Steve (Mary) Shields of Cazenovia, Kathy Shields of Bloomington, Minn., and Susan Barton and special friend, Joe Ferguson of Portage; grandchildren, Lacy Jo Barton (Alexey Soshnev) and their children, Anna and Daniel, and Timothy (Leia) Barton; sister-in-law, Patricia Mueller of Lake Delton; along with nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Evelyn (Bernard) Cruice, and Shirley (Raymond) Beranek.