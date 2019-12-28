Bernhard, Paul

MADISON - Paul Bernhard passed away peacefully at UW Hospital, Madison, Wis. on Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 90. He was surrounded by loving family.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of over 66 years, Grace (Olson) Bernhard; and four daughters, Cheryl (Darrell) Spink, Kathy (Jeff) Ihde, Susan Romauld (Brian Haas) and Ann (William) Herring. He is lovingly remembered by seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Paul was a man of passion and adventure who fiercely loved his family, community and country. He proudly served in the US Army Air Corp., US Air Force Reserves, US Coast Guard, and served as Commodore of the 9th Western Region of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Paul co-founded the Madison Diving Club, served as Explorer Post Leader for the BSA and was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church. An avid sailor, he had the opportunity to teach DNR Classes, and Navigation and Sailing courses through the Auxiliary.

Paul and Grace resided in Summerdale, Ala. for 23 years before returning to Madison in 2015.

Paul enriched the lives of many people with his gifts and talents and left a lasting legacy on the countless lives he touched.

A memorial service will be held Jan. 4, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 315 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI. Visitation begins at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m.

