POYNETTE - Lynn Bernett passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after a struggle with cancer. Her joy in life were her three daughters; husband, Jim; and family. She always said she was a lucky "mommy" that God had sent them their daughters.
She also felt fortunate to have a job she loved as a secretary at an all kindergarten school. The children showed daily, that the future is full of promise! She and her family have been thankful for the support given to them by the school, church, friends and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH in Poynette, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. A private burial will take place at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the family for establishment of a family memorial. Condolences can be written at Kratz Funeral Home, www.kratzfuneralhome.com.