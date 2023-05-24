Berne Zupanc

Jan. 28, 1928 – May 20, 2023

BARABOO – Berne Zupanc, 95, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Oak Park Place. She was born on January 28, 1928, the daughter of Theresa and August Podobnik, in Willard, WI.

Berne was married to Tony Zupanc on May 19, 1952 and was a long-time resident of Loyal, WI.

She is survived by her daughter, Terri Zupanc of Baraboo; two sons: Scott Zupanc of Baraboo and Tom Zupanic of Santa Fe, NM. She was simply the best. Private services will take place at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.